Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

