HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:ONC

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

Shares of ONC opened at C$14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Kelly bought 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$82,284.50. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Heineman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, with a total value of C$26,098.50. Insiders have purchased 108,300 shares of company stock worth $178,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

