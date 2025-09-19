HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $3.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.63. Americas Gold and Silver has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 2,486.3% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 71,151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter worth about $25,927,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 447.7% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,609,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837,788 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter worth about $10,574,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

