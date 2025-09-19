HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $93.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $4,792,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 431,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,062,844.80. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,340.40. This represents a 24.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,397,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

