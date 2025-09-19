HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.76. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,157.09. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,804. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,859. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

