HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

MannKind stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MannKind by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MannKind by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 204,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in MannKind by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

