HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

