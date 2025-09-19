Head to Head Comparison: Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) versus Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group N/A N/A N/A Exxon Mobil 9.17% 11.34% 6.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Exxon Mobil 1 11 8 1 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek Group and Exxon Mobil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Exxon Mobil has a consensus price target of $124.76, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Exxon Mobil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than Delek Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delek Group and Exxon Mobil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $3.23 billion N/A $379.36 million N/A N/A Exxon Mobil $349.59 billion 1.39 $33.68 billion $7.04 16.19

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Delek Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

