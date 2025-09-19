Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $627,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

