High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$22.00 target price on High Liner Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, High Liner Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.88.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 4.8%

About High Liner Foods

HLF stock opened at C$16.87 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The company has a market cap of C$489.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.69.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

