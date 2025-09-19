HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

