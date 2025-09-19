Holcombe Financial Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Holcombe Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

