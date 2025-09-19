Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) versus ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESS Tech 1 7 0 0 1.88

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -1,217.22% -321.20% -114.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and ESS Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech $6.30 million 3.48 -$86.22 million ($6.27) -0.25

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

