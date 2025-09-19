Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Receives $46.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,906.48. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

