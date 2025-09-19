Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $7.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of ($9.89) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -114.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

