Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) versus Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Financial Survey

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) and Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Gazit-Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gazit-Globe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Gazit-Globe.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit-Globe has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Gazit-Globe”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.84 $200.55 million $4.57 18.29 Gazit-Globe $684.42 million N/A $14.05 million ($0.30) -14.17

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit-Globe. Gazit-Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Gazit-Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15% Gazit-Globe -8.27% -2.43% -0.71%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Gazit-Globe on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Gazit-Globe

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

