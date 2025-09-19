HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in HP were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 237,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of HP by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 22,942 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

