Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $50,898.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $68,105.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,783.57. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock worth $967,191. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 911.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 369.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

