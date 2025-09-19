iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$145.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Cormark lowered iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

iA Financial Stock Performance

In other iA Financial news, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total value of C$447,000.00. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IAG opened at C$154.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$146.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.54. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$107.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Featured Stories

