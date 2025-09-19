Iain McDonald Acquires 333,334 Shares of Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) insider Iain McDonald acquired 333,334 shares of Revolution Beauty Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £10,000.02.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON REVB opened at GBX 2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £24.08 million, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.06. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.