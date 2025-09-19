IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 to GBX 1,099 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,275 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,462.33.

IG Group stock opened at GBX 1,106 on Thursday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,064.30.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 58.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IG Group will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IG Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

