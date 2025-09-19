Insider Selling: Bango (LON:BGO) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £32,825.

LON:BGO opened at GBX 121.55 on Friday. Bango PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 61.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 129. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.39 million, a PE ratio of -2,558.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bango has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 244.

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

