INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 price target on the stock.

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

INSPECS Group stock opened at GBX 40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.04. The stock has a market cap of £40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. INSPECS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 and a 1-year high of GBX 62.25.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.19 EPS for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect that INSPECS Group will post 5.5500982 EPS for the current year.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

