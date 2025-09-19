Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 982.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Graco by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

