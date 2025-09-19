Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.06.

Get Insulet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet has a 1 year low of $225.37 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.