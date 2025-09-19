Intercont (Cayman) Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 24th (NASDAQ:NCT)

Intercont (Cayman)’s (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 24th. Intercont (Cayman) had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Intercont (Cayman)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Intercont (Cayman) Stock Up 8.0%
Shares of NASDAQ NCT opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. Intercont has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.76.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intercont (Cayman) stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
