Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IHG stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.