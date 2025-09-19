International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7%

IFF opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

