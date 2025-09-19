Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

