Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF $PSCU Stake Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 9.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $57.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

