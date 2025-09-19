Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 186,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 93,632 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 135.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 265.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $33,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WULF shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WULF stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.36.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.