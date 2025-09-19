IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. IREN traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $37.90. 33,022,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 20,493,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Several other analysts have also commented on IREN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth about $74,228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 45.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after buying an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 1,056,005 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

