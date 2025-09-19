iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
