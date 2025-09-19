iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF $INMU Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Novem Group acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

About iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

