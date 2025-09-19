Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.02.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
