Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.02.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.