ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £150.40 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £150.40.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 224 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 190 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.87. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.08 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.45. The company has a market cap of £423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.47 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power ( LON:ITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) earnings per share for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

ITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.67.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

