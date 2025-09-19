Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Truist Financial began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

