John Heasley Purchases 6 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £151.86.

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

On Monday, July 14th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,243 per share, for a total transaction of £157.01.

On Thursday, June 19th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £150.43.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,521.88 on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The firm has a market cap of £26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,300 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,980 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,216.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.