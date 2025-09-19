John Heasley Purchases 6 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £151.86.
John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.
- On Monday, July 14th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,243 per share, for a total transaction of £157.01.
- On Thursday, June 19th, John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £150.43.
Anglo American Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,521.88 on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The firm has a market cap of £26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
