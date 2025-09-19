JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

SGRY opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.76. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

