JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Price

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $331.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

