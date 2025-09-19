JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,450 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 922,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 431,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

