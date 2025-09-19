KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KALA. Mizuho began coverage on KALA BIO in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of KALA BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KALA BIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. KALA BIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.81.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KALA BIO news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,040.27. Following the sale, the director owned 258,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,316.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,678 shares of company stock valued at $123,019. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,048 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

