KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $62.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.7778.

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Trading Up 1.3%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

