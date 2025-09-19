Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Price Target to $11.00

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freddie Mac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Freddie Mac Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter.

About Freddie Mac

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

