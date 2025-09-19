KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

NYSE CCI opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $119.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

