KeyCorp Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $235.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

SBA Communications stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $351,084,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $152,973,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,166,000 after buying an additional 507,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

