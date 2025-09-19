KeyCorp Weighs in on Avient’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Avient by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

