Kier Group (LON:KIE) Trading 6.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kier Group traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 204.69 ($2.77). 3,934,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,610,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.60).
Insider Activity at Kier Group
In other Kier Group news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £714,000. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Kier Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.08. The company has a market capitalization of £937.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,268.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
