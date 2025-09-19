Kier Group (LON:KIE) Trading Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kier Group traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 204.69 ($2.77). Approximately 3,934,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,610,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.60).

Insider Transactions at Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kier Group Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,268.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.08.

About Kier Group

Kier Group ( LON:KIE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

