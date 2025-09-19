kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Short Interest Update

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
kneat.com Price Performance
OTC:KSIOF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. kneat.com has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
kneat.com Company Profile
