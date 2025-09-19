kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Short Interest Update

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

kneat.com Price Performance

OTC:KSIOF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. kneat.com has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.